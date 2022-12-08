Young Fathers and Adwaith announced as ambassadors for Independent Venue Week

Young Fathers and Adwaith will serve as this year’s ambassadors for Independent Venue Week for Scotland and Wales respectively.

The annual event, which encourages fans of live music to get out and support their local venues, will take place between January 30–February 5, 2023.

More than 1,000 live events are expected to take place across more than 260 venues around the country during the week as part of IVW, which this year is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Advertisement

Edinburgh alt-hip-hop trio Young Fathers and Carmarthen indie group Adwaith join Radiohead‘s Philip Selway in supporting this year’s event.

“Venues up and down the country face all different types of issues post pandemic, as well as facing other issues such as the draconian noise laws like we do here in Edinburgh,” said Young Fathers in a statement.

Young Fathers release their fourth album ‘Heavy Heavy’ on February 3, 2023, and have recently released the singles ‘I Saw‘ and ‘Tell Somebody‘.

“Town or city, it’s extremely important to make sure there’s a continuous flow of artists who are able to sharpen their ideas in front of real people, on a real stage,” they continued. “For local acts and acts from afar, from known to unknown. The ability to have it right there in front of you is an experience that should be afforded to everybody.”

Adwaith, who have previously supported IDLES and Manic Street Preachers and who recently became the first ever double-winners of the Welsh Music Prize, will play a hometown show at Carmarthen’s CWRW on 5 February.

Advertisement

“We owe our whole career to independent venues up and down the country and we never would have thought about starting a band if it wasn’t for our local venue in Caerfyrddin,” they said. “To think that youngsters might not have the same opportunities as us is heartbreaking, especially to music lovers in rural Cymru. Times are tough but it’s more important than ever to support your local venue, anyway you can! Go to gigs, share their posts, buy their merch, show them love!”

In addition to Adwaith, artists confirmed to be playing shows as part of IVW 2023 include You Me At Six, Editors and Anna Meredith.

IVW founder Sybil Bell has just been honoured with the Live Music Inspiration Award at Music Week’s Women in Music Awards.

“It’s always tough at the grassroots, but never more so than today with utility bills going through the roof and runaway inflation,” she said. “Because of this, I think 2023 might be our most important Independent Venue Week yet, and why I’m so grateful for the support of such brilliant Ambassadors as Young Fathers, Adwaith and Philip Selway.”

“For anyone who loves music, and who loves culture, please come and join us between January 30th and February 5th if you can and buy a ticket for a show. It’s so important right now to support venues and artists, but you also might have the best night of your life.”

A full line-up of events for Independent Venue Week can be found here.