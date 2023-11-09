Young Fathers, Squid and more join London’s Wide Awake 2024 line-up

Young Fathers and Squid are among the latest batch of names who have been announced for next year’s Wide Awake Festival.

The independent festival will be returning to London’s Brockwell Park on May 25, 2024 and had previously announced that King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard would be headlining.

Now, numerous more acts have been added to the line-up, including DJs Ben UFO and Helena Hauff, Alice Glass and C.O.F.F.I.N. Also new to the bill are The Babe Rainbow, The Dare, Decius, Etran De L’air, Crumb, Eartheater, Upchuck, and YHWH Nailgun. More acts are set to be announced soon.

Tickets for the event are now on sale – you can pick yours up here.

Meanwhile, last year’s event was headlined by Caroline Polachek and also played host to the likes of Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and Erol Alkan.

Alex G, Viagra Boys, Black Country, New Road, Two Shell, Tirzah, Los Bitchos, Civic, Wasted Youth, Clamm, O., Nice Biscuit, JJUUJJUU and Warmduscher also made appearances as well as Daniel Avery (live), Shygirl, Coucou Chloe, Blondshell, Jockstrap and Joy Orbison.

In a four-star review of Wide Awake 2023, NME wrote: “Though the festival’s “counterculture” credentials feel a little more dubious (the expensive, Brewdog-stocked bars, and various other big brand presences around the site hardly scream rebellion) it’s certainly true that Wide Awake succeeds in pulling together a completely unique bill that stands out in a very crowded field.”

Meanwhile, Young Fathers made history last month by winning their third Scottish Album of the Year award with the LP ‘Heavy, Heavy‘.

This is the first time that any artist has won the award more than twice with Young Fathers winning back in 2014 for ‘Tape Two’ and in 2018 for ‘Cocoa Sugar‘.