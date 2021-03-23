Young Franco announces 2021 nationwide tour

Young Franco has announced a new run of headline shows set to take place around Australia later this year, following a big string of collaborations.

The tour will take place throughout June and July, hitting dates in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide before wrapping up in Sydney.

Franco has also teased that he won’t be embarking on the tour alone, touting that special guests will be joining him at each show.

While the producer is yet to release a new song in 2021, he dropped his most recent single ‘Fallin’ Apart’ in late 2020, featuring verses from both Denzel Curry and Pell.

The track samples Steve Monite’s 1984 track ‘Things Fall Apart’, and was Young Franco’s second collaboration with Curry in 2020. Last year also saw the producer remix a version of Ruel‘s song ‘Painkiller’ that featured Curry.

‘Fallin’ Apart’ also marked Franco’s third collaboration with Pell in 2020, having previously linked up with the New Orleans rapper for ‘Juice’ and ‘Two Feet’ alongside Dana Williams.

Tickets for Young Franco’s nationwide tour go on sale from 9am on Friday March 26 via his website.

Young Franco’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 25 – Perth, The Rechabite Hall



JULY

Friday 2 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 3 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 9 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Saturday 10 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre