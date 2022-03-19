Listen to Young Franco, Close Counters, Scrufizzer and Jay Prince link up for new single ‘Rollout’

Sydney producer Young Franco has linked up with Melbourne-based duo Close Counters and English artists Jay Prince and Scrufizzer for a new collaborative single, titled ‘Rollout’.

The track, which landed on streaming services on Thursday (March 17), boasts Franco’s quintessential brand of peppy production, paired with the neo-soul sounds of Close Counters. Prince and Scrufizzer take on vocal duties, with the latter’s quippy bars contrasting Prince’s silky voice and adding some spice to the mix.

Give it a spin below.

It’s the first new music from Franco this year, following on from a slew of singles in 2021, when he teamed up with SonReal and Jalmar for ‘Come Thru’, Golden Vessel for ‘Underneath’ and Nerve and Tkay Maidza for ‘Real Nice (H.C.T.F.)’. Franco was also enlisted for collaborations with Winston Surfshirt (‘Complicated’), and Cabu and NOÉ (‘Sun Moon’).

It’s also the first cut from Close Counters for 2022, who remixed Franco’s ‘Fallin’ Apart’ with Denzel Curry and Pell early last year. The duo also shared their latest EP ‘Flux’ that same year, featuring singles ‘Up and Out’ and ‘Speak In Truth’ with Allysha Joy.

Prince released two singles in 2021; ‘Onetime Freestyle’, and a live version of his 2015 song ‘Polaroids’, which originally appeared on his acclaimed mixtape ‘BeFor Our Time’.

Meanwhile, Scrufizzer has already dropped three new tracks this year, titled ‘Invite’, ‘Dangerous’ and ‘Win’.