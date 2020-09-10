Young Franco teams up with Pell and Dana Williams for new track ‘Two Feet’

Young Franco has returned today (September 11) with the release of his new single ‘Two Feet’, which sees him link up with American rapper Pell and neo-soul artist Dana Williams.

The track is completely unrestrained from the very beginning, with Pell’s fiery bars waltzing in and out of Williams’ smoky vocals over Young Franco’s thumping production.

This is just the latest collaboration between Franco and Pell, with the two teaming up earlier this year for their track ‘Juice’. In a press statement, Franco refers to Pell as “one of the most talented people (he has) had the pleasure to work with.”

Listen to ‘Two Feet’ below.

While ‘Two Feet’ and ‘Juice’ are the only original cuts Young Franco has released so far this year, he was tipped to offer a remix of Denzel Curry‘s remix of Ruel‘s ‘Painkiller’ earlier this year.

Pell has been incredibly prolific in 2020, with ‘Two Feet’ being just the latest in a string of singles he’s released or appeared on. So far he’s teamed up with Robotaki for ‘Now That We’ve Been In Love’, Austin Millz for ‘On Read’, Dear Silas for ‘inhale’ and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band for ‘Keep Your Head Up’.

‘Two Feet’ also marks Dana Williams’ first feature of the year following four solo singles – ‘Silly Words’, ‘Underwater’, ‘Knife’ and ‘Stuff’ – the latter of which dropped last month.