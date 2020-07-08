Young Thug criticises Pusha T for dissing Drake on unreleased Pop Smoke track

Young Thug has criticised Pusha T for lyrics from a newly surfaced, unreleased Pop Smoke track in which he disses his old enemy Drake.

The track, unofficially titled ‘Paranoia’, features guest verses from Pusha T, Young Thug and Gunna. As Genius notes, ‘Paranoia’ didn’t end up on Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album, ‘Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon’, due to a glitch, according to the label’s head Steven Victor.

In the track, Pusha T’s verse reportedly takes a swing at Drake, continuing a years-long beef between the two rappers. The verse reportedly references Pusha T’s concert in Toronto in which a fight broke out. The rapper also accused Drake of paying fans to throw cups of beer at him on stage:

“You know reality bites, it’s chess, not checkers

Those empty threats only sound good on your records

If the patois is not followed by a Blocka

It’s like Marked for Death Screwface, without the choppa

Let ’em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra

Only to hide the blade flyin’ back through LaGuardia

I might even buy a home out in Mississauga”

Pusha T’s verse on Pop Smoke’s “Paranoia” pic.twitter.com/OLhoiRyfXe — HipHipArchives33 (@archives33) July 4, 2020

In an Instagram story, Young Thug said he didn’t agree with Pusha T using the track as an opportunity to diss Drake.

“I don’t respect the Pusha T verse on the song with me and Gunna cause I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf.. this rapper shit so gay,” he wrote.

Pusha T responded to Young Thug on his own Instagram story afterward, saying he doesn’t need his respect. “Don’t feel bad, nobody knew what the verse was abt,” Pusha-T wrote, tagging Young Thug.

“The label heads that stopped it didn’t even know. They only assume because he [presumably Drake] told them! The same way he told abt the Ross ‘Maybach 6’ verse.”

The ‘Maybach 6’ verse in question refers to the Rick Ross track ‘Maybach Music VI’, released last year. An unreleased version of the track featured an additional verse from Pusha T, in which he allegedly criticised Drake.

Pusha T also “demanded” Pop Smoke’s manager Steven Victor take Pusha’s song off the deluxe version of the album “to avoid any confusion that may take away from this amazing body of work!” See the Instagram stories below, via The Shade Room:

‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ was released last week through Republic. The album includes features from 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Future, Tyga, Lil Baby, DaBaby and Karol G, among others. NME gave the album a four-star review, saying “the late Brooklyn drill star’s first album has been completed with care and attention”.