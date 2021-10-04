Young Thug premiered new songs from his forthcoming album ‘Punk’ during a recent show by luxury fashion brand Givenchy.
The rapper provided the soundtrack for the brand’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection show at the La Défense Arena in Paris, which included as-yet-unreleased music from his next album.
According to Vogue, the show’s creative director Matthew M Williams said that it was Young Thug’s idea for the show to take place on a large scale. The music was written especially for the 40,000 capacity venue.
‘Punk’ will be released on October 15 through Young Thug’s own label, Young Stoner Life Records. It follows a 2021 compilation album from the label, ‘Slime Language 2’, which Young Thug also appears on.
In August, he shared the punchy first single ‘Tick Tock’ along with a heavily stylised music video directed by Emil Nava, having already debuted the track live during a gig for NPR’s Tiny Desk series
Back in June, it was announced Young Thug would make his acting debut in Throw It Back, a forthcoming film produced by Paul Heig and Tiffany Haddish.
In April, Young Thug and fellow rapper Gunna posted bail for 30 low-level inmates, who were unable to afford the costs themselves. Footage of the pair doing so was later compiled into a music video for their collaborative track ‘Pay The Fine’.