Young Thug joined by Travis Barker for ‘SNL’ performance of ‘Tick Tock’

Young Thug was the musical guest on last night’s (October 16) episode of Saturday Night Live – watch his performances, including one with special guest Travis Barker, below.

Thug was toasting the release of his new album ‘Punk’ on Friday (October 15), and brought two tracks from the album to the show.

For the performance of ‘Tick Tock’, Thug was joined by Blink-182 drummer Barker, who ended the track with a flashy drum solo.

Later in the show, Thug played another highlight of ‘Punk’, ‘More Than Anything’.

Watch the performances of ‘More Than Anything’ and ‘Tick Tock’ below:

Reviewing Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ upon its release this week, NME wrote: “‘Punk’ was long-awaited, and, boy, did Young Thug live up to its hype. It’s so different from the rest of the music he has been putting out, and Young Thug shows that he can make hits can transcend the rap world.

“Many say Young Thug is one of the greatest musicians of the current generation, and with ‘Punk’, he’s proved that to be true.”

Elsewhere on the new series of SNL, Kim Kardashian joked about Kanye West and Travis Barker as she hosted last week’s (October 9) episode, also featuring musical guest Halsey.

That episode also saw Halsey team up with ex-Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham for a performance of ‘Darling’. It was the pop star’s fourth time performing on the show and her appearance also saw her play ‘I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God’.

The season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live, which aired on October 2, received the lowest rating in the show’s history.