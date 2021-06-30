Young Thug to star in Tiffany Haddish’s new film ‘Throw It Back’

Young Thug will make his acting debut in Throw It Back, the forthcoming film from producers Paul Heig and Tiffany Haddish.

According to Deadline, the rapper joins a cast currently comprised of Haddish, who takes a supporting role in addition to producing, and Us actress Shahadi Wright Joseph.

The film follows Wytrell (Joseph), a high school senior who competes for a spot on the school’s renowned dance team after a controversial Miami rapper (Young Thug) decides to feature the group in his new music video.

Throw It Back, described as a musical dance dramedy, is written by Rochée Jeffrey and directed by Shadae Lamar Smith, known for his work on music videos for will.i.am. Melanie Clark and Laura Fischer have also been announced as producers.

Young Thug has also signed on to executive produce and supervise the film’s soundtrack, which will be released through his label Young Stoner Life.

Earlier this month, Young Thug collaborated with Doja Cat on the track ‘Pay Day’, lifted from her latest album, ‘Planet Her’.

Back in April, he and fellow rapper Gunna posted bail for 30 people accused of low-level crimes in Atlanta who were unable to afford the costs themselves. The footage was then embedded in their collaborative song ‘Paid The Fine’, which also features Lil Baby and YTB Trench.

“We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and you know DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out…It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this,” Thug said.