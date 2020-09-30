YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been arrested in Louisiana on drug and firearms charges.

Online records from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office show that YoungBoy, whose legal name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was booked on three drug-related charges and three weapons charges including possession of a stolen firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The New York Times reports, citing a police news release, that the rapper was one of 16 people arrested on drug and firearm charges after the police and the FBI “received information from anonymous concerned citizens” about people with guns at an abandoned site in Baton Rouge. As per the announcement, the police seized 14 guns, $79,000 (£61,184) in cash and an unspecified amount of drugs.

Advertisement

YoungBoy was arrested early yesterday (September 29) by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and reportedly remained in custody that afternoon.

His lawyer has disputed the arrest. James P. Manasseh said in a statement: “Kentrell Gaulden is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening.

“He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances. Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene.”

A statement Manasseh sent to Pitchfork read: “It is important to remember that when someone is arrested for a crime it does not mean they are guilty of anything.

“Kentrell Gaulden is innocent of the crimes he was arrested for yesterday evening. He did not possess any firearms nor did he possess any controlled dangerous substances.

Advertisement

“Law enforcement arrived on scene without any evidence of a crime occurring and immediately detained 15-20 young black men solely based on an alleged tip that firearms were present on the scene. We still have the Second Amendment in the United States.

“The immediate detention of these black men was illegal in that it violated their constitutional rights. The subsequent searches conducted by law enforcement were also illegal.

“Even with the illegal searches that were conducted, no firearms or controlled dangerous substances were found on Mr. Gaulden’s person or in his immediate control.

“Mr. Gaulden is innocent of the charges he was booked on last night and looks forward to defending himself as such.”

According to the online records, YoungBoy is being charged with possession of Schedule I drugs, as well as the manufacturing and distribution of Schedule II and Schedule IV drugs.

YoungBoy’s charge – felon in possession of a firearm – pertains to his criminal record. In 2017, at age 17, Gaulden pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm.

Last year, the rapper was arrested after a shootout in Florida and sentenced to 90 days in jail. As part of his probation, he was banned from giving any performances for 14 months. A Louisiana judge ended his probation early in December.

In other news, YoungBoy recently collaborated with Migos in May for the song, ‘Need It’.