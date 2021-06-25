Youngn Lipz shares vulnerable new single ‘Broken Home’

Youngn Lipz has shared the second single from his forthcoming debut album ‘Area Baby’ ahead of its arrival next month, releasing powerful new track ‘Broken Home’.

The Western Sydney artist’s latest is his most vulnerable yet, and sees him reflecting openly on his troubled upbringing and the struggles faced by him and his family growing up.

‘Broken Home’ arrives alongside a video produced by Moonboy Studios that reflects the track’s themes. Footage of YL singing is interspersed with scenes from the perspective of a 10-year-boy as he navigates a volatile home environment amid growing up in a disadvantaged area.

Watch the video for ‘Broken Home’ below:

Ahead of its release, YL teased the arrival of ‘Broken Home’ on social media, saying, “I always get asked what my favourite song of mine is and I say the same thing every time, it’s not released yet. If I’m being honest then this is it. Haven’t dropped anything this personal but this what made me.”

Last month, Youngn Lipz announced ‘Area Baby’, sharing lead single ‘Spaceship’ to coincide. His debut studio album, set to arrive next month, is billed as a “deeply autobiographical project” that promises to “deliver a profoundly Western Sydney story to the world.”

‘Area Baby’ will mark the first full-length project from YL following a slew of standalone singles from the young artist over the past 12 months.

After emerging in 2019 with breakout hit ‘Misunderstood’, last year saw YL drop singles like ‘Say It’, ‘Everyday’ and ‘How?’. He also appeared on a remix of British rapper S1MBA’s viral hit ‘Rover’, which also featured Hooligan Hefs and Hooks.