Youngn Lipz switches up his style with club-ready new single ‘GO!’

Youngn Lipz has shared a bold new single titled ‘GO!’, marking a stark departure from the Western Sydney artist’s usual palette.

Whereas his debut album – last August’s ‘Area Baby’ – shone with tight, R&B-inspired rap tunes, ‘GO!’ sees the NME cover star swerve off into the world of club-primed EDM, replete with throbbing sub-bass, swirling phasers, modulated vocal samples and a simple, yet impactful techno beat. According to a press release, Lipz drew inspiration from the likes of Calvin Harris and Avicii.

Have a listen to ‘GO!’ below:

Accompanying the release of ‘GO!’ is a 3D-animated music video, inspired by the “Metaverse” and primed for release next Tuesday (February 15). To hype it up, Youngn Lipz will launch a series of NFTs inspired by the clip.

Dubbed ‘MetaBaby66’, it’ll consist of 66 unique tokens that mark, per today’s (February 10) press release, his “first initiative into the MetaVerse as he seeks to build more meaningful experiences with his audience and fans in new and innovate ways”. The tokens will be make available through OpenSea at 6pm AEDT tonight.

A blurb for the project continues: “Each Metababy66 NFT provides to it’s holders super exclusive perks including private invitation to [Youngn Lipz’] listening parties, first access to exclusive merch drops, free entry to live concerts and access to future Metaverse experiences with [Youngn Lipz].”

NME dubbed ‘Area Baby’ one of its top Australian picks for August 2021, with writer David James Young saying: “It’s been a while since Australia has delivered a certified R&B star, and 22-year-old Youngn Lipz could be the very man to change that narrative.

“His debut LP ‘Area Baby’ promises stellar collection of melodic, introspective tales from his upbringing in South-Western Sydney. [It’s] a perfect blend of street-smart grit and effortless, velvety smoothness.”

Youngn Lipz was nominated for Best New Australian Act at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards, but lost out to King Stingray.