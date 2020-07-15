Tones And I and Benee lead 2021 Yours & Owls Festival lineup

Yours & Owls Festival has revealed the lineup for its 2021 event, taking place in January after being pushed back from October this year.

Headlining next year’s festival is multi-award-winning musician Tones And I. The former busker recently released her latest track, ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL‘, a follow-up to her March double release of ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. Tones will be joined by New Zealand indie-pop singer Benee, Sydney trio DMA’S, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale, PNAU, Adrian Eagle and B Wise among others.

In a statement, festival organisers said they will be working with health authorities to ensure the event complies with regulations at the time.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community is supreme; we will be working with local health advisors right up until gates open to ensure the festival is operating within whatever parameters are needed come Jan 2021,” organisers said.

Yours & Owls postponed its October event back in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the lineup for its rescheduled event locked in at the time. It’s sister festival, Farmer and the Owl, went ahead in February.

In April, Yours & Owls launched its alcohol delivery service in the Illawarra Region, Owl & Capone, with 50 per cent of proceeds going to a local band each fortnight.

Tickets for Yours & Owls go on sale July 23 through Moshtix.

The Yours & Owls 2021 festival lineup is:

Tones And I

BENEE

Cosmo’s Midnight

DMA’S

Hayden James

Hockey Dad

Lime Cordiale

PNAU

Running Touch

What So Not

Winston Surfshirt

The Smith Street Band

Slowly Slowly

Children Collide

Stand Atlantic

The Vanns

Haiku Hands

B Wise

George Alice

No Money Enterprise

Adrian Eagle

Clowns

Phi11a

Yours Truly

Shining Bird

Wax Mustang

Greta Stanley

TOWNS

Jerome Farah

Cry Club

JK-47

Verge Collection

Private Function

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

Party Dozen

First Beige

Gauci

DREGG

Good Lekker

Homesick

The Grogans

Paradise Club

Adam Newling

BoomChild

Romero Austen

DRAFTDAY

e4444e

A Place in Prague

Alice and The Bird

Angelo The Poet

Aodhan

Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty

Blackout Fun Club

Champion The Boy

Kitten Heel

LEFT SIDE FILTER

The Nice Folk

The M1

OK Hotel

Quite Like Pete

Slinky Red

Sloshpit

Solid Effort

Sunset Headrest

Tired Girl

UTI

Year6Disco

Yen Strange

DJ Plead

Jennifer Loveless

K2K

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cove Sound System

Beachcomber

Bobinis