Tones And I and Benee lead 2021 Yours & Owls Festival lineup

Yours & Owls Festival has revealed the lineup for its 2021 event, taking place in January after being pushed back from October this year.
Headlining next year’s festival is multi-award-winning musician Tones And I. The former busker recently released her latest track, ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL‘, a follow-up to her March double release of ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. Tones will be joined by New Zealand indie-pop singer Benee, Sydney trio DMA’S, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale, PNAU, Adrian Eagle and B Wise among others.
In a statement, festival organisers said they will be working with health authorities to ensure the event complies with regulations at the time.
“The safety and wellbeing of our community is supreme; we will be working with local health advisors right up until gates open to ensure the festival is operating within whatever parameters are needed come Jan 2021,” organisers said.
Yours & Owls postponed its October event back in June due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the lineup for its rescheduled event locked in at the time. It’s sister festival, Farmer and the Owl, went ahead in February.
In April, Yours & Owls launched its alcohol delivery service in the Illawarra Region, Owl & Capone, with 50 per cent of proceeds going to a local band each fortnight.
Tickets for Yours & Owls go on sale July 23 through Moshtix.
The Yours & Owls 2021 festival lineup is:
Tones And I
BENEE
Cosmo’s Midnight
DMA’S
Hayden James
Hockey Dad
Lime Cordiale
PNAU
Running Touch
What So Not
Winston Surfshirt
The Smith Street Band
Slowly Slowly
Children Collide
Stand Atlantic
The Vanns
Haiku Hands
B Wise
George Alice
No Money Enterprise
Adrian Eagle
Clowns
Phi11a
Yours Truly
Shining Bird
Wax Mustang
Greta Stanley
TOWNS
Jerome Farah
Cry Club
JK-47
Verge Collection
Private Function
Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers
Party Dozen
First Beige
Gauci
DREGG
Good Lekker
Homesick
The Grogans
Paradise Club
Adam Newling
BoomChild
Romero Austen
DRAFTDAY
e4444e
A Place in Prague
Alice and The Bird
Angelo The Poet
Aodhan
Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty
Blackout Fun Club
Champion The Boy
Kitten Heel
LEFT SIDE FILTER
The Nice Folk
The M1
OK Hotel
Quite Like Pete
Slinky Red
Sloshpit
Solid Effort
Sunset Headrest
Tired Girl
UTI
Year6Disco
Yen Strange
DJ Plead
Jennifer Loveless
K2K
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cove Sound System
Beachcomber
Bobinis