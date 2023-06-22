Lil Tjay, Masego, Earl Sweatshirt announced for Yours & Owls 2023 festival line-up

Wollongong festival Yours & Owls has announced the full entertainment line-up for this year’s event, set to take place this October.
Announced today (June 22), the festival took to social media to share its line-up, which for the first time since 2020 includes international acts. Among those international acts are rappers Lil Tjay and Earl Sweatshirt, singer and saxophonist Masego, California punk icons Descendents, Oliver Tree and Bakar.
Notable Australian and New Zealand acts announced to perform at Yours & Owls Festival 2023 include Broods, Chet Faker, Golden Features, Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac, Ocean Alley, SAFIA, Vera Blue and Secret Act amongst many others.
Check out the complete festival line-up below.
Set to take place on October 14 and 15, Yours & Owls will be held at the University of Wollongong campus, which will be the festival’s home for the next three years.
Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday (June 28), 8am AEST, registrations can be made here. General tickets will goon sale at 8am AEST the following day (June 28) via Moshtix.
After its 2020 event was pushed back to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yours & Owls Festival last took place April 2021 at Stuart Park. It was the first major music festival held in New South Wales since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured an entirely local line-up. The festival was set to take place in early April last year, but was unfortunately cancelled just days before due to flooding in the region.
The line-up for Yours & Owls Festival 2023 is:
Bakar
Broods
Chet Faker
Descendents
Earl Sweatshirt
Golden Features
Hilltop Hoods
Hobo Johnson
Lil Tjay
Masego
Meg Mac
Ocean Alley
Oliver Tree
Peach Pit
SAFIA
Vera Blue
Secret Act
Angel Dust
Big Wett
Daily J
DICE
Ekkstacy
Fazerdaze
Forest Claudette
James Marriott
King Mala
Old Mervs
Pacific Avenue
Phony Ppl
Redhook
Royel Otis
RVG
Shag Rock
Sorry
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Teenage Dads
The Grogans
The Tions
The Terrys
The Vanns
Tia Gostelow
Wallice
Babyface Mal
Billy Otto
Full Flower Moon Band
Girl and Girl
Go-Jo
Lazywax
Phoebe Go
Posseshot
Rum Jungle
Stevan
Stumps
These New South Wales
Towns
YB.
Wiigz
Archie
Blue Vedder
Dust
Flowertruck
Garage Sale
Greatest Hits
Gut Health
Hallie
Lucy Sugerman
Nerve Damage
Our Carlson
Pirra
Sesame Girl
Terminal Sleep
The Empty Threats
Bronte alva
Busty
Charbel
Chimers
Chloe Dadd
Circadia
Drift
J.Rumz
Kid Pharaoh
Kloker
Lizzie Jack and The Beanstalks
Major Arcana
MFV
Pastic Bath
Private Wives
Ricky’s Breath
Steve Bourk
Tawny Port
The Morning Star
The Sweaty Bettys
CLEO
Club Angel
DJ PGZ
Jon Watts B2B LGL
Kornél Kovács
Lauren Hansom B2B Mike Who
Luca Lozano
Object Blue B2B TSVI
Sam Alfred
Seb Wildblood
Skatebard
Tangela