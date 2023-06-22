Lil Tjay, Masego, Earl Sweatshirt announced for Yours & Owls 2023 festival line-up

Wollongong festival Yours & Owls has announced the full entertainment line-up for this year’s event, set to take place this October.

Announced today (June 22), the festival took to social media to share its line-up, which for the first time since 2020 includes international acts. Among those international acts are rappers Lil Tjay and Earl Sweatshirt, singer and saxophonist Masego, California punk icons Descendents, Oliver Tree and Bakar.

Notable Australian and New Zealand acts announced to perform at Yours & Owls Festival 2023 include Broods, Chet Faker, Golden Features, Hilltop Hoods, Meg Mac, Ocean Alley, SAFIA, Vera Blue and Secret Act amongst many others.

Check out the complete festival line-up below.

Set to take place on October 14 and 15, Yours & Owls will be held at the University of Wollongong campus, which will be the festival’s home for the next three years.

Pre-sale tickets go live on Wednesday (June 28), 8am AEST, registrations can be made here. General tickets will goon sale at 8am AEST the following day (June 28) via Moshtix.

After its 2020 event was pushed back to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yours & Owls Festival last took place April 2021 at Stuart Park. It was the first major music festival held in New South Wales since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured an entirely local line-up. The festival was set to take place in early April last year, but was unfortunately cancelled just days before due to flooding in the region.

The line-up for Yours & Owls Festival 2023 is:

Bakar

Broods

Chet Faker

Descendents

Earl Sweatshirt

Golden Features

Hilltop Hoods

Hobo Johnson

Lil Tjay

Masego

Meg Mac

Ocean Alley

Oliver Tree

Peach Pit

SAFIA

Vera Blue

Secret Act

Angel Dust

Big Wett

Daily J

DICE

Ekkstacy

Fazerdaze

Forest Claudette

James Marriott

King Mala

Old Mervs

Pacific Avenue

Phony Ppl

Redhook

Royel Otis

RVG

Shag Rock

Sorry

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

The Grogans

The Tions

The Terrys

The Vanns

Tia Gostelow

Wallice

Babyface Mal

Billy Otto

Full Flower Moon Band

Girl and Girl

Go-Jo

Lazywax

Phoebe Go

Posseshot

Rum Jungle

Stevan

Stumps

These New South Wales

Towns

YB.

Wiigz

Archie

Blue Vedder

Dust

Flowertruck

Garage Sale

Greatest Hits

Gut Health

Hallie

Lucy Sugerman

Nerve Damage

Our Carlson

Pirra

Sesame Girl

Terminal Sleep

The Empty Threats

Bronte alva

Busty

Charbel

Chimers

Chloe Dadd

Circadia

Drift

J.Rumz

Kid Pharaoh

Kloker

Lizzie Jack and The Beanstalks

Major Arcana

MFV

Pastic Bath

Private Wives

Ricky’s Breath

Steve Bourk

Tawny Port

The Morning Star

The Sweaty Bettys

CLEO

Club Angel

DJ PGZ

Jon Watts B2B LGL

Kornél Kovács

Lauren Hansom B2B Mike Who

Luca Lozano

Object Blue B2B TSVI

Sam Alfred

Seb Wildblood

Skatebard

Tangela