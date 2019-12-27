Wollongong-based event collective Yours & Owls has cancelled its upcoming New Year’s Day loading dock party, Day Of Dance, due to a “state-wide bushfire emergency”.

Day Of Dance, its joint event with Unknown Records, was expected to be held within the locations of WIN Stadium and WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong on January 1. According to a Facebook statement posted yesterday (December 26), Yours & Owls pulled the plug on the event after a state of emergency was declared in New South Wales.

“As a result of the ongoing state-wide bushfire emergency, WIN Stadium and WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong are currently on standby to act as disaster recovery and emergency evacuation centres,” the statement reads.

“Throwing fun and safe events for our patrons is (and always will) be our passion, so naturally this is absolutely devastating news for us,” the organisers added. “However, we also acknowledge that there is a much bigger, and more important picture at play here. Our disappointment in this outcome pales in comparison to the anguish, loss, and grief that the victims of these fires in our local community (and beyond) are currently experiencing.”

House and techno acts that were set to appear at Day Of Dance included Green Velvet, Rebūke, Patrice Bäumel, Cassian and more. DJs Loods and Francis Xavier were also expected to helm the decks.

Refunds on tickets are currently being processed. Read the full statement from Yours & Owls below.

In the same statement, Yours & Owls said that it already has plans to prepare a new show featuring the same lineup with “100% of ticket proceeds going to the Rural Fire Service”. More details on that have yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the collective has confirmed that its New Year’s Eve event Last Dance 2019 is still going ahead as planned. The secret warehouse party, held in Bullio, NSW, will be headlined by Floating Points.