Yours & Owls cancels New Years Eve event due to COVID-19

SAFIA, Kwame and more will no longer be performing on New Year’s Eve, as Yours & Owls have cancelled their event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Set Mo, as well as SAFIA and Kwame, were set to play Wollongong’s North Gong Hotel tomorrow night (December 31), but the rapidly growing number of COVID cases in New South Wales has led organisers to cancel.

Today (December 30), the state recorded 12,226 new cases of COVID-19, marking a daily record for the state.

“It is with the deepest & saddest of hearts to say that we’re back at a place having to deal with event cancellations again,” representatives for Yours & Owls said in a statement.

“To say that we are devastated is one of the year’s biggest understatements, but unfortunately we have to cancel this years nye event at @northgonghotel. With the amount of cases across NSW last few days & staff/artists who have or are close contacts of COVID, we don’t feel it is safe or responsible to go ahead with the event.”

Organisers of the event have said that all tickets will be refunded automatically, and no further action from those with tickets will need to be taken.

This is just the latest live music event to be cancelled this month due to the rapid increase in cases of COVID-19 throughout the country. Newcastle’s Lunar Electric was cancelled earlier this month, while this week saw the cancellation of King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard‘s own Timeland festival.

New restrictions brought in by the Western Australian government meant that Perth festival Origin Fields has had to cancel just two days before it was set to open, despite the Perth Cup horse race being allowed to go ahead on New Year’s Day.

In a statement regarding the festival’s cancellation, Origin Fields organisers wrote, “It (sic) just frustrating to see that horse racing and gambling takes precedence over the arts in this state and there’s no real nice way to frame that.”