Yours & Owls confirms 2021 venue, announces lineup alterations

Yours & Owls festival will go ahead at Wollongong’s Dalton Park on April 17 and 18.

Organisers confirmed the new venue today (March 24), after previously announcing that the event would be moved from its regular location of Stuart Park.

Per a press release, the new, larger site, will allow for greater COVID-19 safety and help facilitate more effective social distancing.

In addition to announcing its new venue, organisers have made some changes to the festival’s lineup today. Previously announced New Zealand acts BENEE and Wax Mustang will no longer perform at the festival, due to border restrictions.

Dope Lemon and NERVE will replace them on the lineup.

Headliners Tones And I, Cosmo’s Midnight and DMA’s will still perform at the festival, alongside all other previously announced acts.

In an Australian first, the festival will also feature two revolving stages, allowing for smooth, COVID-safe transitions between acts.

The festival site will be split into four separate zones, with the revolving stages easily visible to all. Patrons have seven days from March 24 to submit their zone preferences, via either Moshtix or Festicket.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and support this past year. It’s been one hell of a rollercoaster ride,” the festival’s promoter, Ben Tillman, said in a press statement.

“We are really thankful that we have been given the opportunity to bring you one of the only major festival events in the country since COVID hit.

“We are working hard to make this the best experience possible and can’t wait to share it with you.”