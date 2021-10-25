Yours & Owls confirms 2022 festival dates

Wollongong festival Yours & Owls has confirmed it will return in April next year.

The festival will take place across 2-3 April at its previous home of Stuart Park. After being rescheduled to April this year, the team “fell in love with those autumnal April feels” and decided to move away from the usual September/October spot.

Organisers have confirmed the line-up is locked in and will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Yours & Owls was one of the few festivals that managed to go ahead this year after being postponed multiple times. The event hosted 30,000 attendees and featured a line-up including Tones And I, Cosmo’s Midnight, DMA’S and Dope Lemon, among others. The festival site was split into four separate zones to limit potential COVID-19 transmission, and revolving stages were used to host live sets.

After the festival wrapped up for 2021, organisers issued a statement pointing out the differences between gathering restrictions for music and sporting events at the time, and rallied behind the call for a government-backed business interruption fund.

“Knowing that we could have been cancelled at any stage due to health orders, no matter how prepared we were or how hard we worked, with no insurance cover, added an incredible layer of stress to this year’s event,” a Yours & Owls spokesperson said.

“Our industry is working within a lottery system right now; no matter how prepared we are, how well we do our jobs; it is down to pure luck as to whether we go ahead successfully or end up in financial ruin.”