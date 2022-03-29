Yours & Owls Festival 2022 cancelled due to flooding

Wollongong festival Yours & Owls has been cancelled just days before it was set to take place, with organisers explaining that flooding in the region has made it impossible for the event to safely run this weekend.

The festival was set to run across April 2 and 3 at Stuart Park with a primarily Australian line-up that included the likes of Peking Duk, Hilltop Hoods, Violent Soho, Luca Brasi, King Stingray, Flight Facilities, Benee, Confidence Man, The Jungle Giants and many more.

“It is with total exhaustion and sadness, that we must announce the cancellation of Yours and Owls 2022 due to flooding,” a statement from organisers released today (March 29) reads.

Advertisement

“With the exciting news last month regarding restrictions lifting, we thought we had a smooth run into the 2022 festival; however, mother nature has a different plan,” the statement continues.

“With the amount of water that has landed on Stuart Park in the past few weeks, the flash flooding we experienced in The Gong over the weekend and the forecast for the rest of this week, we simply cannot safely execute this year’s event.”

Organisers go on to explain that they have been attempting to manage and mitigate the impact of the severe weather, pumping water off the site and utilising the Sydney Cricket Ground’s Super Sopper rolling sponge vehicle, but to no avail.

“After lengthy consultation with relevant stakeholders and emergency services and no appropriate alternate event site in the area, we are left with no option other than a full cancellation,” the statement adds.

Ticketholders will receive a full refund, with fans advised that Moshtix will be in direct contact regarding the process. In their statement, organisers have advised they will be in contact with ticketholders for the festival’s extracurricular program – such as its all-ages events, after parties and King Stingray workshop – with updates.

Advertisement

“If you can spare any of the cash you had stashed to spend this weekend, please consider donating to those people along the East Coast who have been and continue to be severely impacted by these recent and current flood events. Stay safe out there; we will be back bigger and better real soon.”

After its 2020 event was pushed back to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yours & Owls Festival last took place April 2021, also at Stuart Park. It was the first major music festival held in New South Wales since the beginning of the pandemic.

Peking Duk were among the artists set to perform at this weekend’s festival who expressed their sadness as its cancellation.

“First there were the bushfires, then the 2 year pandemic, now there are floods,” the duo wrote in a post on Instagram earlier today. “We are so fucking sorry to everyone like us who was looking forward to playing as much as we were.”

Ruby Fields, who was also scheduled to play, wrote in an Instagram story: “devastated Yours and Owls won’t be going ahead and I am so sorry to all the people involved, you’ve given it your all.”

Cry Club and Bugs, both of whom have played Yours & Owls in previous years, also left messages of support for the festival on the post announcing this year’s cancellation.