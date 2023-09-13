Yours & Owls adds Flight Facilities and Pendulum to 2023 line-up

In partnership with Yours & Owls

Yours & Owls festival has announced the addition of Flight Facilities and Pendulum to its 2023 line-up.

The Wollongong festival will take place across two days on the weekend of October 14 and 15 at the University of Wollongong, with both Flight Facilities and Pendulum performing on the latter date. The additions join the already-announced line-up for this year’s Yours & Owls, which was unveiled in June and spans over 100 acts from Australia and abroad.

Chet Faker, Vera Blue, Golden Features, Ocean Alley and Hilltop Hoods are among the homegrown performers. It marks the first time since 2020 that the festival has welcomed international acts, with Descendents, Oliver Tree, and Peach Pit also appearing on the bill, alongside Masego and Bakar plus rappers Lil Tjay and Earl Sweatshirt.

See the full line-up for Yours & Owls’ 2023 edition below.

Flight Facilities will perform a ‘Decade DJ Set’ at Yours & Owls, with tracks spanning from the ’70s to today. The electronic duo’s most recent album, ‘FOREVER’, arrived in 2021. For their part, Pendulum will perform live at the festival, adding to a run of Australian shows in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney throughout October.

Yours & Owls 2023 will mark the festival’s first outing since 2021, following the cancellation of last year’s edition due to severe weather conditions. When it returned in 2021, Yours & Owls became the first major festival to be held in NSW since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured an entirely local line-up.

Yours & Owls is 80 per cent sold out