Yours & Owls Festival announce lineup for all ages spin-off gig

Wollongong festival Yours & Owls have announced the lineup for their annual all-ages show, taking place in January 2021.

Leading the pack are ‘gong natives Hockey Dad, who’ll be bringing their recently released album ‘Brain Candy’ to the masses.

Fellow locals The Vanns and Good Lekker will also be there, along with Melbourne neo-soul artist Jerome Farah and Canberra grunge-pop act Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

The gig coincides each year with Yours & Owls Festival (18+), which usually falls around October. Tickets are on sale now.

In June, festival organisers announced the 2020 edition would not go ahead due to COVID-19 concerns. It was rescheduled to run over January 23-24 in 2021, at the event’s usual home of Stuart Park.

On July 15, Yours & Owls revealed next year’s lineup, featuring headliners Tones And I and New Zealand breakthrough artist BENEE. Other acts on the lineup include DMA’S, PNAU, Lime Cordiale, What So Not, Cosmo’s Midnight and many more.

Yours & Owls All Ages Show (AA)

January 24, 2021 – UOW Uni Hall, Wollongong (on sale now)

Yours & Owls Festival (18+)