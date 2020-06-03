Yours & Owls festival reschedules to 2021

Organisers of Yours & Owls festival have announced today (June 3) that this year’s instalment has been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now take place in early 2021.

Still running from its usual home at Stuart Park, Yours & Owls will now run over January 23-24, 2021.

In previous years, details for the October festival have been revealed around this time. But in light of current public gathering and social distancing restrictions, organisers of the popular Wollongong festival have instead chosen to share details of the rescheduled event.

Advertisement

“We want to ensure we plan the festival at a date that gives it the best chance of actually happening,” organisers said in a press statement. The lineup for January is confirmed, the statement said, though it is yet to be announced.

READ MORE: Department of Health speaks on return of music festivals amidst easing coronavirus restrictions

Last year’s edition of Yours & Owls featured Amy Shark, Courtney Barnett, Angie McMahon and Kira Puru, alongside Baker Boy, Skeggs, Frenzal Rhomb, Kwame and more.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Yours & Owls organisers unveiled Owl & Capone, an alcohol delivery service for Illawarra region residents that looked to support local artists.

Yours & Owls’ last live event, Farmer & The Owl, took place in late February, featuring Hot Chip, Weyes Blood, The Chats and Sleaford Mods on the bill.