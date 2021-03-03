Yours & Owls festival to go ahead this April

Organisers of Yours & Owls have announced that the festival will go ahead as planned this April.

The 2020 edition of the long-running Wollongong event was rescheduled last June due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and was originally scheduled to take place in January of this year at its usual home of Stuart Park.

Last December, Yours & Owls was rescheduled a second time to allow for the potential for restrictions to be lifted.

Advertisement

Officially set to go ahead between April 17 and 18, in a press statement today (March 4), Yours & Owls organisers said, “We want to thank you for your patience, support and never-ending love through this rollercoaster of COVID-19.

“This is news is one giant step closer to us all hanging together in the coming weeks.”

Artists billed to play include Tones and I, BENEE, DMA’s, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale, PNAU, Stand Atlantic, The Vanns, George Alice and Cosmo’s Midnight among others. Find the full lineup here.

Organisers will reveal the event’s location and the final, COVID-safe format, closer to the day.

Similarly to its flagship festival, the Yours & Owls all-ages spin-off gig, originally set to take place in January of this year, was also postponed until April.

Advertisement

Now taking place on Saturday April 17 at the University of Wollongong Great Hall, the lineup sees the likes of Hockey Dad, The Vanns, Jerome Farah and more slated to perform.