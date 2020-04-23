Yours & Owls starts alcohol delivery service to support Illawarra bands

Yours & Owls music festival has started delivering alcohol to residents in the Illawarra region to support local artists.

The new initiative, called Owl & Capone, offers same-day delivery of alcohol within the suburbs of Illawarra with 50 per cent of the profits going toward a different local band each fortnight, beginning with rock trio TOTTY.

Free merch is available to customers who spend over a certain amount, as well as free delivery for orders over $99. This week, those who drop over $150 will receive a free TOTTY band t-shirt.

Owl & Capone was initially a way for the parent music festival to offload alcohol that could not be used at any of their events throughout the year. With the live performance industry unable to function amid coronavirus restrictions, they have more surplus stock than usual.

TOTTY’s new EP ‘Garden’ will arrive on May 8, featuring the single ‘Fairies’. The band had planned to promote the new EP’s release with a series of launches in May, though these will no longer go ahead.

Yours & Owls’ last event, Farmer & The Owl, took place back in late February, headlined by Hot Chip, Weyes Blood, Sleaford Mods, The Chats and Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats. It was one of the last music festivals in Australia before public gathering bans went into effect.