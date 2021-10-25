Yours Truly announce 2022 ‘Walk Over My Grave’ tour

Sydney pop-punk outfit Yours Truly have announced a 12-date national tour in support of their latest single, ‘Walk Over My Grave’.

The run will kick off at the Cambridge Warehouse in Newcastle on Friday January 14, with a further two dates lined up for NSW, three for Queensland, two for Tasmania, and one each for Victoria, WA, SA and the ACT.

Support for the tour will come from Newcastle pop-punkers Eat Your Heart Out, and Adelaide duo Towns will join them everywhere except Perth and Maroochydore. Only one of the dates will see neither band appear, with openers yet to be unveiled for the show in Launceston.

Advertisement

Tickets will be available from 10am local time on Thursday (October 28) via Yours Truly’s website.

In a press release, frontwoman Mikaila Delgado said: “We’re excited to be putting on our very first full Australian headline tour that reaches this many cities! After these past two years, getting to play our album and some new stuff all over our country will be so memorable. We can’t wait to show everyone what [Yours Truly] can do now!”

The band’s headline shows come amidst a series of festival appearances throughout the end of 2021 and start of 2022. They’ll perform at three of the four dates on the inaugural Full Tilt festival, hitting Adelaide in December, Brisbane in January and Melbourne in March.

They’re also set to appear at the next UNIFY Gathering in January, performing alongside the likes of The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Teenage Joans, Short Stack and WAAX.

Yours Truly dropped ‘Walk Over My Grave’ back in July, landing as the first track to follow their debut album, ‘Self Care’. The album was released last September via UNFD, and featured singles ‘Composure’, ‘Together’, ‘Undersize’, ‘Funeral Home’ and ‘Siamese Souls’.

NME labelled ‘Self Care’ one of its top picks for September 2020, writer David James Young calling it “a record wholly confident in its approach and subsequently impressive in its execution”.

Advertisement

The album was nominated for an ARIA last week, earning Yours Truly a nod for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album. The band are up against A. Swayze & The Ghosts, Alpha Wolf, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and Tropical Fuck Storm, with the winner being crowned in a digital ceremony on November 24.

Yours Truly’s 2022 ‘Walk Over My Grave’ tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 14 – Newcastle, Cambridge Warehouse

Saturday 15 – Canberra, UC Hub

Thursday 20 – Adelaide, Jive

Tuesday 25 – Maroochydore, Solbar

Friday 28 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 29 – Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive Bar

FEBRUARY

Thursday 10 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 11 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Saturday 10 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 26 – Fremantle, Mojo’s

MARCH

Friday 4 – Launceston, Royal Oak

Saturday 5 – Hobart, Republic Bar