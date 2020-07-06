Yours Truly announce debut album with new single ‘Together’

Burgeoning pop punk outfit Yours Truly have finally announced details of their debut album ‘Self Care’ and shared another taste of it, new single ‘Together’.

Listen to ‘Together’ below:

Advertisement

‘Together’ is delivered as an upbeat number that’s just as striking as it is restless. The early 20-something-year-old charm of Yours Truly shines through as they encapsulate feelings of self-doubt coming into their debut album.

“’Together’ is about feeling the stress and uneasiness of imposter syndrome. I had a lot of fear and anxiety coming into this album, having this expectation to exceed what we did with ‘Afterglow’,” vocalist Mikaila Delgado said.

“I remember telling myself ‘you need to write the best songs of your life’ and getting upset about the possibility of not being able to prove ourselves. One night I turned to Lachlan [Cronin, guitar] and said, ‘I just feel all the colour has been drained from my brain’ and we both looked at each other with wide eyes, and that’s how the idea of ‘Together’ came about.”

Yours Truly’s debut album is set to be released on September 18. According to the band, ‘Self Care’ explores not just the anxiety of approaching a debut album and being in a public sphere but the seemingly mundane life challenges of university, retail jobs and breakups.

The album’s namesake comes from a place of healing and overcoming, with Delgado adding, “We really learnt and lived a lot in one year, and writing these songs allowed me to understand myself on a whole new level throughout it all.

“The experience was a true form of self-care that ended with me feeling stronger, smarter, enlightened and positive after a rollercoaster of emotions. For me, this album was my version of soaking in vanilla candles and that comforting taste of chocolate and red wine under blankets. We hope it brings solace to whoever listens to it and can relate too.”

Advertisement

Yours Truly have had a rapid rise from jamming in high school to touring internationally and having their 2019 EP ‘Afterglow’ hit over 8.5 million streams.

They’ve supported acts like Sum 41 and Senses Fail, along with festival slots at Download UK, Riot and Good Things.

Yours Truly ‘Self Care’ Tracklist:

1. Siamese Souls

2. Composure

3. Together

4. Vivid Dream

5. Undersize

6. Ghost

7. Funeral Home

8. Glass Houses

9. Half Of Me

10. Heartsleeve