Yours Truly drop video game-inspired video for ‘Together’

Yours Truly have shared the music video for their recent single, ‘Together’, ahead of their debut album release later this year.

The music clip takes inspiration from the world of video games and sees the Sydney four-piece take on the role of video game characters. Watch the music video below:

Advertisement

‘Together’ is lifted from the band’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Self Care’, which is slated for a September 18 release.

“’Together’ is about feeling the stress and uneasiness of imposter syndrome,” vocalist Mikaila Delgado said upon the song’s release on July 7.

“I remember telling myself ‘you need to write the best songs of your life’ and getting upset about the possibility of not being able to prove ourselves.

“One night I turned to Lachlan [Cronin, guitar] and said, ‘I just feel all the colour has been drained from my brain’ and we both looked at each other with wide eyes, and that’s how the idea of ‘Together’ came about.”

The single is a follow-up to the band’s first release of the year, ‘Composure’, which arrived with a music video in April and was also lifted from the forthcoming debut.

Advertisement

Last week, Yours Truly covered the Oasis’ hit ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ for triple j’s Like A Version, in addition to performing ‘Composure’.

The band also announced they’ve signed to Select Agency, having been with label UNFD since their inception.