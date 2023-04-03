Yours Truly guitarist and drummer exit the band

Two members of Sydney pop-punk act Yours Truly – guitarist Lachlan Cronin and drummer Brad Cronan – have exited the band. Singer Mikaila Delgado and guitarist Teddie Winder-Haron have announced they will continue releasing music under the Yours Truly name.

“We’re here to let you know that Lachlan and Brad have decided their time with Yours Truly has come to an end. Looking back we achieved a lot and wanted to thank them for their time and contribution to the band,” reads a statement shared on the band’s Instagram yesterday (April 3).

“We wish them the best with their futures. Mikaila and Teddie have decided to move forward and continue Yours Truly, and couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead for all of us.”

Both departing members also shared their own statements on social media regarding their exit from Yours Truly. “It has always been a dream of mine to play in a band and tour the world, I’m so glad that I can say I’ve achieved that and I’m grateful for the people who have supported both myself and the band along the way,” Cronin wrote.

“It’s been an honour to play and meet the fans that support YT, as well as the bands and friends that I’ve met along the way. My musical journey doesn’t end here as I am looking forward to entering the world of music production.”

Cronan explained in his own statement that he was leaving the band in order to “further [his] education and pursue a different career path”, expressing his “deep gratitude” to fans for their “unwavering support and love over the years”.

“You’ve made my time with the band an unforgettable experience, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and memories that we’ve shared together,” Cronan wrote. “Your support has meant the world to me, and I will always treasure the connections we have made through music.”

Yours Truly formed in 2016, with founding members Delgado, Winder-Haron and Cronin. They released their debut EP ‘Too Late for Apologies’ in 2017, with Cronan becoming a full-time member the following year after having regularly performed with them live.

In 2019, Yours Truly released their first EP for the label UNFD, ‘Afterglow’. Debut album ‘Self Care’ followed in 2020. The band’s most recent body of work was last year’s ‘Is This What I Look Like?’ EP, which featured appearances from You Me at Six frontman John Franceschi and Stray from the Path’s Andrew Dijorio (aka Drew York).