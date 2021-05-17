Watch Yours Truly’s mystical new music video for ‘Siamese Souls’

Sydney pop-punk outfit Yours Truly have released a mystical music video for their track ‘Siamese Souls’, pulled from their 2020 debut album ‘Self Care’.

The song itself sees vocalist Mikaila Delgado reflecting on her relationship breaking down and turning to astrology as a means of coping. Now, the metaphorical video shows her – dressed in celestial clothes and surrounded by darkness – diving deep into a world of tarot cards, fortune telling and all things mystical.

Speaking of the track, Delgado commented, “it’s about sugar coating the fate of a relationship by looking towards astrology… It can be so easy to become ignorant to the reality of the situation because you convince yourself the universe is bigger than you.”

Take a look at Yours Truly’s ‘Siamese Souls’ music video below:

Yours Truly released their breakthrough album ‘Self Care’ in September last year, debuting on the ARIA charts at Number 19 and earning themselves triple j Feature Album of the Week.

The ten-track release was led by first single ‘Composure’, back in April last year, and followed by ‘Together’, ‘Undersize’ and ‘Funeral Home’.

The four-piece went on to perform on triple j’s Like A Version, where they produced an energetic cover of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Earlier this year, Yours Truly teamed up with Melbourne emo outfit Slowly Slowly on a single called ‘First Love’. This marked the second track to be released by Slowly Slowly in 2021, following their January return ‘The Level’.

“I approached Mikaila [Delgado] about the collaboration as I’m a huge fan of Yours Truly,” frontman Ben Stewart explained of the collaboration. “She instantly understood the vibe we were going for and was incredible to work with.”

He continued, “her harmonies and tonality really made the song feel complete.”