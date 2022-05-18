Yours Truly recruit You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi for explosive new single ‘Hallucinate’

Yours Truly have shared their second new tune for the year, teaming up with You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi for a punchy, breakbeat-infused pop-rock anthem titled ‘Hallucinate’.

In a press release, Yours Truly frontwoman Mikaila Delgado explained that she sees ‘Hallucinate’ as “an anxiety attack turned into music”, which hones in on the way an anxiety attack “takes over your body so totally that it feels as if you’re under the influence of something”.

She continued: “I’ve struggled badly with anxiety and it’s debilitating every day to be at war with your own thoughts. [‘Hallucinate’ is] one of the darkest songs we’ve ever written but I found a lot of power in pulling out the chaos of how anxiety feels and sounds to me and putting it in a song.”

Watch the accompanying music video for ‘Hallucinate’, directed by Zak Pinchin, below:

Alongside the release of ‘Hallucinate’ today (May 18), Yours Truly announced the follow-up to their debut album, 2020’s ‘Self Care’, in the form of a seven-track EP titled ‘Is This What I Look Like?’. In addition to ‘Hallucinate’, the record – due out July 15 via UNFD – will feature previous singles ‘Lights On’ and ‘Walk Over My Grave’. It also sports a guest spot from DR€W ¥ORK of Stray From the Path, who appears on the song ‘Bruises’.

Delgado noted that ‘Is This What I Look Like?’ would mark a departure from the style that Yours Truly explored on ‘Self Care’, saying: “We spent that whole album telling people everything was going to be alright but the world had clearly taken a turn. Over the past few years, self care has been incredibly difficult. We wanted to explore ‘that’.”

In the process of demoing the new songs, Delgado and her bandmates realised they “felt like a different universe entirely”, compared to Yours Truly’s earlier material. They’d initially endeavoured to make a ‘Self Care’ follow-up show an incremental progression in their sound, but after the past two years of pandemic-related uncertainty over the band’s future, changed their mindset.

“Now we just want to write the songs we want to write,” Delgado said. “Let’s not be afraid. Let’s just be the best band we possibly can.”

As for the EP’s thematic angle, Delgado expounded: “I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’ve always been open with things like my health and what I’ve gone through, but I was very aware we live in a world where people use social media to show off idealised versions of their lives. We never want to pretend everything is perfect. This is my dirty laundry. It’s me saying I’m an anxious mess, I don’t know who I am but I’m trying to figure it out.”

Have a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Is This What I Look Like?’ below:

1. Walk Over My Grave

2. Bruises (ft. DR€W ¥ORK)

3. Careless Kind

4. is this what i look like?

5. Hallucinate (ft. Josh Franceschi)

6. If You’re Drowning (I’ll Learn How To Hold My Breath)

7. Lights On