Yours Truly release energetic new track ‘Funeral Home’

Pop punk outfit Yours Truly have dropped ‘Funeral Home’, their fourth single for 2020.

The new track is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming debut album, ‘Self Care’. The record hits shelves on September 18 via UNFD. Listen to ‘Funeral Home’ below:

‘Funeral Home’ premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program last night (September 2) and hit streaming services today (September 3).

“I wrote ‘Funeral Home’ after going to a funeral and realising how odd it is to be in a room of people you’re related to because someone has died,” frontwoman Mikaila Delgado explained in a press release.

“I was thinking about how sad it is that you miss the life of someone you have the same blood as and all of a sudden in tragedy everyone suddenly comes together as family yet then won’t talk until the next one.”

‘Funeral Home’ follows on from previously released tracks ‘Composure’, ‘Together’ and ‘Undersize’. All will appear on ‘Self Care’.

Earlier this year, Yours Truly appeared on triple j’s Like A Version, performing a cover of ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ by Oasis. In addition to their rendition of the 1995 Britpop hit, the Sydney four-piece played through ‘Composure’ in the triple j studio.

To celebrate the release of their forthcoming album, Yours Truly are playing two Sydney shows at Crowbar on October 3. The acoustic shows, which have a limited capacity in keeping with social distancing restrictions, sold out within a day of being announced.