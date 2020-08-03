Yours Truly share new single ‘Undersize’ from upcoming debut album

Yours Truly have shared their new single ‘Undersize’, along with a video clip for the track.

The clip sees the band at home in a living room setting, surrounded by various floral arrangements. You can watch it below:

It’s the third single from Yours Truly’s upcoming debut album ‘Self Care’, which is slated for release on September 18. While much of the forthcoming record centres around lead singer Mikaila Delgado’s personal struggles, ‘Undersize’ is told from her perspective of watching a friend go through their own.

“This song is really a letter to a close friend of mine,” Delgado said of the track.

“While watching them navigating their life through all the ups, downs and obstacles life throws at them, I wrote this just to let them know that I’m here for them through all of that.”

Yours Truly released their first single off the upcoming record in April, a track called ‘Compsure’, which they performed on triple j’s Like A Version as their original song. They also covered Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ while in the studio.

The band released the song ‘Together’ in July, following up with a video game-inspired, cartoon film clip for the track.