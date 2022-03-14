Yours Truly share punchy new single ‘Lights On’, announce rescheduled national tour

After debuting it live over the weekend, taking to the stage at this year’s UNIFY Gathering, Yours Truly have officially released their biting new single ‘Lights On’.

Clocking in just shy of three minutes, it’s a driving pop-punk anthem carried by snappy drum fills, buoyant riffs and scratchy synth samples, all of which is tied together by Mikaila Delgado’s fiery lead vocal.

In a press release, she explained that ‘Lights On’ is about “challenging the way you view yourself and how much that is influenced by other people”, and “doing impulsive things to come off as adventurous and fun while you feel like you’re falling apart behind the scenes”.

Advertisement

She continued: “I find it interesting when someone says, ‘You’re not who I expected you to be,’ and when you sit with that for a while you start to think, ‘What do I look like to others? Who am I to myself?’ I figured out during this pandemic that being alone with your thoughts is where you truly begin to unpack who you are to your core.

“I discovered that a lot of my identity is linked to being in this band. Naturally it’s not a glamorous process, but it’s recognising that you can’t hide behind some story you made up to tell some stranger when you’re out drunk because the only person you are living with is yourself.”

‘Lights On’ arrives today alongside a cinematic video – helmed by The AV Club and Zak Pinchin, with a treatment written by Delgado herself – which the band filmed between tour dates in the UK. Take a look at it below:

On her concept for the clip, Delgado said: “Our main focus was to create a music video that looks like a movie. We were influenced by murder mystery shows and wanted to create this story that surrounds the hotel setting of the lyrics in the song. I wanted the timeline to go back and forth so people have to think, ‘What is going on? Who’s blood is that? What is she running from?’

“I spent some time coming up with the concept of a crime gone wrong and settings that felt glamorous but had a sinister feel to them. Shooting the ‘Lights On’ video in Brighton in the UK was a really cool experience, we got to spend two days running around the city and seeing things we hadn’t seen before.”

Advertisement

‘Lights On’ comes as Yours Truly’s first release for 2022, following up on the single ‘Walking Over My Grave’ from last July. More new music is due out later this year, with the band currently working on their second full-length effort.

Their first album, ‘Self Care’, landed in September 2020 via UNFD. It made NME’s list of the anticipated Australian releases for that month, with David James Young calling it “a record wholly confident in its approach and subsequently impressive in its execution”.

Also revealed today were the band’s rescheduled headline tour dates; initially set to kick off back in January, the run will now begin in November with a show at Vinnies Dive Bar on the Gold Coast. They’ll round the month off with gigs in Maroochydore and Brisbane, before starting December with gigs in Wollongong, Canberra, Sydney and Newcastle.

Throughout the rest of the month, Yours Truly will hit stages in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart and Launceston. Tickets for the old dates will remain valid, with remaining tickets on sale now via the band’s website.

Yours Truly’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Thursday 24 – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

Friday 25 – Maroochydore, Solbar

Saturday 26 – Brisbane, The Zoo

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 2 – Canberra, UC Hub

Saturday 3 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Sunday 4 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 9 – Perth, Mojo’s

Saturday 10 – Adelaide, Jive

Friday 16 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 17 – Hobart, Republic Bar

Sunday 18 – Launceston, Royal Oak