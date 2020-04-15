Yours Truly share video for new single ‘Composure’

Sydney pop-punk outfit Yours Truly premiered ‘Composure’, their first single for 2020, last night (April 15) on triple j’s Good Nights program. The band followed the single’s premiere with a new music video.

“‘Composure’ is about trying to keep your cool at the end of a relationship and how difficult it can be,” lead singer Mikaila Delgado explained.

In a statement, Delgado accounted for the distinct visuals featured in the clip, which you can watch below:

“We wanted this to feel very personal and ‘hand made’ which is why stitch work and embroidery is such a feature in the video,” she said.

“I wanted to have us animated in the video to look like fabric so we called on our friend Georgia (Moloney) who actually created the single artwork to do it on camera!”

‘Composure’ is Yours Truly’s first new release since April 2019, when they shared their second EP, ‘Afterglow’. It is believed ‘Composure’ will feature on Yours Truly’s debut LP, which the band’s publicist has confirmed is “now in the pipeline”.

For Delgado, ‘Composure’ is the mark of a band ready to head in a new direction.

“We really wanted the video to show off the new era of Yours Truly and to take things to the next level,” she said.