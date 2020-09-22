Yours Truly will livestream their album launch show next month

Sydney pop-punk band Yours Truly have announced today (September 23) they will livestream direct from their sold out album launch show next month.

The acoustic hometown show, set to take place at Crowbar on October 3, will see Yours Truly celebrate the release of their debut album, ‘Self Care’.

In a press release, the band commented: “It’s been a crazy couple of months but we’re looking forward to celebrating the creation of ‘Self Care’ and finally get to play some songs live – we’ve been dying to play these new ones!”

Full details of the livestream and show can be found here.

Yours Truly dropped debut album ‘Self Care’ last Friday September 18. The release features singles ‘Funeral Home’, ‘Together’, ‘Undersize’ and ‘Composure’. The latter marked the band’s first release of 2020. “(It’s) about trying to keep your cool at the end of a relationship and how difficult it can be,” Yours Truly lead vocalist Mikaila Delgado explained in a press statement for the song.

The band’s debut album followed their 2019 EP ‘Glow’, which featured the breakout song ‘High Hopes’.

Last month, Yours Truly got into the triple j Like A version studio to perform a stirring rendition of Oasis’ 1995 song Don’t Look Back In Anger’.