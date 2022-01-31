Youth Group’s Danny Lee Allen makes solo debut as The S-ft F-cus, shares single and announces EP

Danny Lee Allen – best known as the drummer for acts such as Youth Group, We Are Scientists and The Drums – has launched his first-ever solo project, The S-ft F-cus.

Allen first teased the existence of the project via Instagram in early January. Its debut single, ‘You & Me & All The Salt In The Sea’, was premiered on Melbourne-based community radio 3RRR last week (January 27) prior to its official release today. The eight-minute track serves as the lead single from the project’s first EP, ‘Lousy w/ Love’, which is scheduled for release in March.

To coincide with the single’s release, Allen has also shared an accompanying self-made music video. The clip is largely composed of grainy, distorted footage from around various cities, as well as archival footage.



In a press statement, Allen explained that the song was written as an ode to a close friend that passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in their sleep.

“How could someone so great, so young and who made so many people so happy with simply his mere presence, just be gone overnight?” he said.

Allen went on to explain that the EP was dedicated to those that were aware of his burgeoning solo project’s existence, but never got to hear the songs on account of them passing away.

“The more I talk about this record, the more I’m realising loss plays almost an equal role to love,” he said.

“With my mum passing before I could play it to her – and consequently the first single release being on her birthday – that unintentionally becomes a part of the whole release, which I think is quite beautiful.”

Allen is a founding member of Sydney indie rock band Youth Group, who are best known for their number-one cover of Alphaville’s ‘Forever Young’ from 2006, as featured on The O.C. In-between reunions with Youth Group, Allen has also served as a session and touring drummer for American bands such as We Are Scientists and The Drums.

The S-ft F-cus is entirely Allen’s doing – having written, recorded, produced and mixed every song on the EP by himself, as well as playing every instrument.

‘Lousy w/ Love’ is set for independent release on March 11. Pre-orders for the EP on vinyl are available via The S-ft F-cus’ Bandcamp page.