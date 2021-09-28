Youth Lagoon announces 10-year anniversary edition of ‘The Year of Hibernation’

Youth Lagoon (aka Trevor Powers) has announced a deluxe version of his debut album ‘The Year Of Hibernation’, 10 years on from its release.

The deluxe edition includes three bonus tracks, ‘Bobby’, ‘Ghost To Me’ and a cover of John Denver’s ‘Goodbye Again’ recorded in 2011 – the same year ‘The Year Of Hibernation’ was released through Fat Possum.

A deluxe double vinyl edition of the record will be released on December 3. Pre-orders are available now.

‘The Year of Hibernation’ was the first of three albums Powers released under the Youth Lagoon moniker, along with 2013’s ‘Wondrous Bughouse’ and 2015’s ‘Savage Hills Ballroom’.

Powers announced the end of Youth Lagoon in 2016, stating that “there is nothing left to say through Youth Lagoon. It will exist no more”.

“It is a space I no longer inhabit, nor want to inhabit. Youth Lagoon is complete. I’ve reached the top of a mountain, only to then be able to see a much larger one I want to ascend,” Powers wrote.

“There is so much left to say, but it will not be through Youth Lagoon.”

Two years later, the artist released the first album under his own name, ‘Mulberry Violence’. He followed up with his 2020 album, ‘Capricorn’.