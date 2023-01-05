YouTube lip-sync star Keenan Cahill dies aged 27

Keenan Cahill, an American YouTuber known for his popular lip-sync videos, has died at the age of 27.

The YouTuber passed away on December 29 following complications from heart surgery, as his manager confirmed to TMZ. He had been put on life support after open-heart surgery on December 15.

Cahill was one of YouTube’s early stars, with a following of over 700,000 subscribers, which he built up over more than a decade. His first lip-sync video to Katy Perry‘s ‘Teenage Dream’ was posted in August 2010 and it has since had more than 58million views.

Cahill’s most popular video, which has over 60million views, featured 50 Cent, with the pair lip-syncing to the artist’s 2010 track ‘Down On Me’.

Elsewhere, he collaborated with Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, David Guetta, Jason Derulo and more. He also released two EPs and several singles in the 2010s.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Cahill’s aunt to cover his medical and funeral costs, with close to $20,000 (£16,700) having been raised so far.

Cahill was diagnosed with Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome following his birth, a progressive condition that causes many tissues and organs to enlarge, become inflamed or scarred, and and eventually atrophy.

“Because of his rare disease, he has had countless surgeries over his short life including a bone marrow transplant,” the GoFundMe reads. “Thank you to everyone that made Keenan’s short life memorable. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Numerous tributes have been shared online, including from the likes of DJ Pauly D who wrote: “Rip Keenan. Thank You for always making the world smile.”

See more tributes below.

Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022

So sad to hear about the passing of @KeenanCahill – He was a bright light and his joy was undeniably infectious. Donate to Keenan’s GoFund Me here: https://t.co/w3vmkN2XOH pic.twitter.com/FnuETeC3TH — Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) December 31, 2022

RIP @KeenanCahill, you’ll forever be the Most Must-See lip syncer. Sending positive thoughts to your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6gSaZOXsIo — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 31, 2022

Sad news: Friend of @WGNMorningNews, one of the first @YouTube sensations, @KeenanCahill passed away after open heart surgery. Keenan had over 500-million views. From 2010 to 2014, you could not go to a bar, nightclub or use @Google w/out seeing his image. He was 27. #RIPKeenan pic.twitter.com/hjr6MhZwVo — Groovyhoovy (@Groovyhoovy) December 30, 2022

Rest in Peace young legend Keenan Cahill 🙏🏽🫶🏽#KeenanCahill ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g9PFSxovGy — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) December 30, 2022