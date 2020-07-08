Here’s Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ in the style of Iron Maiden

A YouTuber has created their own virtual meeting of two metal giants, after imagining what Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ would sound like if it was covered by Iron Maiden.

The impressive effort from Finnish YouTuber Metal Börje sees Metallica’s 1991 hit being recreated in the style of the British metal pioneers.

While it might just be an instrumental cover, it’s an entirely believable take on what the meeting of the two bands would probably sound like – with Maiden’s signature style (and some brilliant face masks) all present through the video.

Advertisement

Borje has form for his unusual takes, having previously imagined what it would sound like if Slipknot had created ‘Enter Sandman’.

Meanwhile, Metallica fans craving their fix of new material might not have to wait too much longer after it emerged that the band are recording new material during lockdown.

In a new interview with The Vinyl Guide podcast , bassist Rob Trujillo said that the band were in touch on a weekly basis to share ideas and updates on what they’ve been crafting in their own home studios.

“We communicate every week, which is really great, so we have our connection intact. And what we’ve started doing is basically just really concentrating on our home studios and being creative from our homes and navigating through ideas and building on new ideas,” he said.

Advertisement

“We’re excited about cultivating new ideas, to be honest. And everybody’s in a good headspace, for the most part, and that’s pretty much our focus now — let’s have fun with this. That’s part of the reason I got some updated recording gear and I’m putting ideas together and we’re checking kind of each other’s vibes out on new stuff. And that’s pretty much where we’re at.”

The update comes after Lars Ulrich said that there was “a very good chance” the band would utilise their extra downtime to produce a “quarantine record”, which would follow on from 2016’s ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’.