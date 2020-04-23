Yuma X release new single and music video ‘Secret Lover’

Sydney-based alt-pop duo Yuma X have shared their latest single, ‘Secret Lover’, along with an accompanying music video.

Yuma X is comprised of vocalist Lucy Washington and producer Jake Smith. The track was written alongside Pawws, the alias for UK singer-songwriter Lucy Taylor (Dua Lipa, Friendly Fires).

“I remember the song had a very ’80s feel to it on the day, and it had this fun, anthemic sing-along energy about it,” said Smith on the track.

“The song has changed a bit since then, but I always remember that feeling even when I hear the song as it is now.”

The music video for ‘Secret Lover’ was filmed in Sydney and its surrounding countryside. Washington said the filming experience was “one of the most rewarding artistic experiences” she’d ever been a part of.

“From the very beginning it was super collaborative,” she said.

“I cast Lukas (Radovich) early in the process, and he came over to my apartment and we sat down and wrote the script together. We shot the studio scenes the day after the Mardi Gras parade which felt really perfect, the energy on set was magical. The following weekend, we stayed at a tiny Airbnb in the countryside to film the rest of the video. The cast and crew were all together in the tiny tin shack, which was amazing, we felt like a tight knit family. I am so grateful to bring the project to life. My hope is that whoever watches this will feel less alone and more free to be themselves.”

Yuma X first released their debut EP ‘Home Recordings’ in 2016. Since then, the duo have steadily released a string of singles that have racked up over 6million combined global streams. Yuma X have also supported the likes of G Flip, RÜFÜS and ODESZA on their Australian national tours.