Yumi Zouma release music video for ‘Lonely After’

Alternative pop four-piece Yumi Zouma have today (April 15) released a new music video for their track, ‘Lonely After’. Watch it below:

The band explained the video “shirks anxiety by exploring joyful memories of a time when we could explore the nature of our own backyards freely”.

“Nostalgia has always been a big part of Yumi Zouma and that’s mostly a result of the people we are,” said guitarist Josh Burgess.

“We all get high off of the rush that comes with remembering the intensity and ecstasy of ‘yesterday’ safe in the present. Our memories, stories, demos and each other are the only incomplete link back to the way things used to be which is magical in itself. Now more than ever it feels like we’re all craving yesterday, skeptical of what tomorrow will bring as we patiently navigate these strange new times.”

Burgess went on to describe how he feels nostalgia and memory are linked to place and the senses:

“For me, yesterday is very vivid. Christchurch, early February down by the Waimakariri River on the outskirts of town. The wind running off the river, through the trees, and into Christie’s hair. The midday sun stinging the skin as I entertain our friends making the video with my best Mick Jagger impression and skills of doing handstands in loafers.

“These moments are precious, they suspend time so all that matters is the present. I’m forever grateful to have the ‘Lonely After’ video as my yesterday to get lost in. It reminds me to be present and hold everything that is dear that little bit closer in my head and my heart.”

The band’s latest album, ‘Truth or Consequences’, was released on March 13, albeit with difficulty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Overnight, the spanner of all spanners was jammed into the works,” Burgess told NME Australia.