Yumi Zouma share new single ‘Mona Lisa’

New Zealand four-piece Yumi Zouma have shared their second single for 2021 with ‘Mona Lisa’.

Mirroring the nostalgic, cinematic pop of September’s ‘Give It Hell’, the band’s latest is as textured as it melodic, its final, soaring refrain culminating with a freewheeling saxophone solo.

“It’s a song that ruminates on conflicting, shifting uncertainty – of wanting someone that maybe you can’t have – of uncertain boundaries, of confusing interactions, misunderstanding, yearning,” singer Christie Simpson explains.

Advertisement

“Trying to forget an obsession – or shifting between losing all hope and giving in to the obsession – lured back by the excitement and promise – the moments of feeling so alive. The terror and joy of a big crush.”

‘Mona Lisa’ arrives alongs a video directed by the band themselves and produced by Julie Gursha. Watch that below:

“[We] wanted the video to feel like a mirror to all those emotions along the passage of time – except in isolation,” Simpson says of the accompanying clip.

“A year stuck inside (as we have been), alone with the big feelings, the big highs and the low lows – dancing around your bedroom, losing it a little bit. Moving in, making it yours, moving out again.

“The strange phase we’ve been existing in, trying to thrive in (occasionally succeeding, but often not). The joy, the sadness, the conflict, the chaos – without ever really leaving your bedroom.”

Advertisement

Along with ‘Give It Hell,’ ‘Mona Lisa’ marks the first new music from Yumi Zouma since the band released latest album ‘Truth or Consequences’, which arrived in March of 2020. Following its release, the band shared a Japanese Wallpaper remix of single ‘Cool for a Moment’, along with an entire album’s worth of alternate versions of album tracks later in the year.