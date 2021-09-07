Yumi Zouma power through their self-doubt on new single ‘Give It Hell’

New Zealand pop outfit Yumi Zouma have returned with their first release for 2021, a luminous new single titled ‘Give It Hell’.

Said to be “the first taste of what’s to come” from Yumi Zouma in the coming months, ‘Give It Hell’ is a cruisy, lighthearted synth-pop number driven by bright, ‘80s pop-channeling keyboards, and a vocal performance that is restrained, but emotive and evocative.

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Give It Hell’ below:

In a press release, Yumi Zouma described the track as an ode to staying resilient in the wake of catastrophe – in their case, continuing to make music throughout the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To ‘give it hell’ is one of the strongest ways to stay present,” they said. “Throwing yourself entirely into something, knowing it’s all you can give – it can be equal parts rewarding and humbling.

“This song encapsulates us digging deep, pushing through self doubt, and being grateful for the purpose and process of making music together. Especially when it’s hard and feels futile. In the spirit of staying present, we wanted to release this song NOW, and not wait for any other moment than this one.”

‘Give It Hell’ comes as Yumi Zouma’s first new material since the release of their 2020 album, ‘Truth Or Consequences’. They noted that it was inspired by their sold-out US tour in support of the record, which was cancelled after one show when COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic.

The band continued in their statement: “Before we went on stage for the only show we would play of our sold-out 2020 US tour, we held each other tight, and fighting back the tears, someone said ‘let’s give it hell tonight’.

“The next day, ‘Truth Or Consequences’ was released. We drove to New York, took some photos, and dispersed back to our homes in the US, UK, and New Zealand. We haven’t been in the same room since.”

Flanked by the lead single ‘Lonely After’, the band followed it with a remix of the track ‘Cool For A Second’ by Japanese Wallpaper, and an alternate version of the entire album.

Speaking to NME on the band releasing ‘Truth Or Consequences’ during COVID-19, guitarist Josh Burgess said: “A lot of people are anxious and worried, and they need art and entertainment now, more than ever. We have a duty to continue to add to the fabric of culture regardless of how the financials will work out.”