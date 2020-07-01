Yumi Zouma share Japanese Wallpaper remix of ‘Cool For A Second’

Alt-pop outfit Yumi Zouma have shared a remix of their 2020 track ‘Cool For A Second’, created by Australian singer and producer Japanese Wallpaper.

Listen to Japanese Wallpaper’s remix of ‘Cool For A Second’ below:

Advertisement

In a statement, Japanese Wallpaper – aka Gab Strum – mentioned the two acts have collaborated in the past after Yumi Zouma remixed one of his tracks.

“I’ve been a fan of Yumi Zouma forever and I’m excited to be returning the remix favour after they put their spin on my song ‘Forces’ a couple of years ago,” he said.

‘Cool For A Second’ was first shared in January as the second single off their latest record, ‘Truth Or Consequences’, which was released back in March. Upon its release, NME Australia spoke to guitarist Josh Burgess about releasing a record during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our album came out on Friday the 13th, pretty much the day shit hit the fan in the US. Overnight, the spanner of all spanners was jammed into the works,” he said in March.

“Obviously, that has immediate financial repercussions that hurt, but it won’t sink us completely. It’s a bit hard to even make sense of it all. We’re trying to focus on our community of fans and people who work alongside us and say, ‘We’re here, we feel what you’re feeling.’”

Advertisement

Following the release of ‘Truth Or Consequences’, Yumi Zouma shared a music video for track ‘Lonely After’.

Japanese Wallpaper released his debut album, ‘Glow’ last year. Back in April, he shared a remix of Charli XCX’s ‘forever’ off her 2020 album, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’.