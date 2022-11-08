Yung Gravy announces 2023 Australasian tour

Yung Gravy has announced a new run of Australian and New Zealand tour dates, with nine shows on the itinerary for next February.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Yung Gravy

The rapper will kick things off in Sydney on Friday February 10, before heading down to Adelaide the following day (February 11). From there, he’ll perform in Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne, then head to New Zealand for shows in Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland and Dunedin.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (November 11), with a pre-sale starting at the same a day earlier (November 10). Find tickets for the Brisbane and Auckland shows here, and for the rest of them – as well as pre-sale info for the entire tour – here.

Advertisement

The tour comes in support of Yung Gravy’s third album ‘Marvelous’, which arrived last month via Republic. It earned a two-star review from NME’s Kyann-Sian Williams, who opined that “little on this record suggests much longevity or integrity in Yung Gravy’s career”.

Yung Gravy’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 10 – Warrang/Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 11 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

Friday 17 – Boorloo/Perth, Astor Theatre

Saturday 18 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 19 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Forum

Tuesday 21 – Ōtautahi/Christchurch, (venue TBA)

Thursday 23 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, (venue TBA)

Friday 24 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Bruce Mason Centre

Saturday 25 – Ōtepoti/Dunedin, (venue TBA)

