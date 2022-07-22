Yungblud and Renforshort team up for Splendour In The Grass make-up gig called the ‘Stuck In The Mud Show’

Yungblud and Renforshort are teaming up for a Splendour In The Grass make-up gig called the ‘Stuck In The Mud Show’.

The two artists will perform tonight (July 22) at Kingscliff Beach Hotel in Kingscliff, NSW at 7pm. The limited-capacity show is free entry and will operate on a first come first served basis.

“What happens when a festival gets cancelled. We put on a fookin show,” wrote Yungblud.

This gig comes after Splendour cancelled all main stage performances today (Friday July 22) due to weather and safety reasons. The statement cited “a significant weather system” that was sitting off the east coast and could bring more rainfall if it reached land.

Splendour expects programming to go on as usual on Saturday and Sunday. Read the festival’s full statement here.

Artists who were supposed to perform at Splendour today have been announcing pop-up shows, including Baker Boy, Confidence Man and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, as well as Flowerkid, The Buoys, May-A and more.

Other artists who were due to play the festival at the Northern Byron Parklands today include headliners Gorillaz, The Avalanches, Kacey Musgraves, Orville Peck and more.