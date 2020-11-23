Yungblud announces 2021 Australian all ages tour

Yungblud has joined a cautious few other international acts and booked an Australian tour for 2021.

The ‘Life on Mars’ tour will be all ages and will travel through Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney in September next year. The arena shows are set to be the Yorkshire artist’s biggest in the country to date.

Special guests for the tour are yet to be announced. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Thursday (November 26) at 4pm local time for Secret Sounds members, while general sale will kick off on Friday (November 27) from 4PM local time here.

In a special offer, the first 50 people to purchase a ticket in general sale will receive an invite to a meet & greet party with Yungblud.

The songwriter, real name Dominic Harrison, spelt out his excitement to come back to Australia in a press statement: “I’m sitting on a lot of pent up energy, emotion and passion so you all better prepare yourselves. I’ve had a year trapped in a room and my ADHD needs to have some gasoline put on it and set me on fire…let’s get it!,” he said.

Harrison was in Australia earlier this year, making headlines with his Melbourne show where he led a chant against Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his inaction during the bushfires.

He now joins Guns N’ Roses as one of very few international acts booking arena tours for Australia next year.

Yungblud is about to release his upcoming second album ‘Weird!’, on December 4 and has so far released the tracks ‘Cotton Candy’, ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’, ‘Weird!’ and ‘Strawberry Lipstick’.

‘Weird!’ was originally set to come out this month, but has now been pushed back to a December 4 release date due to coronavirus-related delays.

Yungblud’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

September, 2021:

Thursday 2 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 5 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Wednesday 8 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion