Yungblud has announced a new podcast that will air on BBC Sounds.

The Yungblud Podcast will cover “everything young people go through, the fun stuff and the hard stuff”, according to a press release.

“From tough choices as you become an adult, to important conversations with friends and family. First loves, first heartbreaks, first gigs, first times…”

Set to air on a weekly basis in October, Yungblud said that he was “so excited to be able to have one-on-one conversations with young people about what is going on in the world right now and hear it from their perspective.”

YES! @yungblud is joining us for a new @BBCSounds weekly podcast! 🖤 “I am so excited to be able to have one-on-one conversations with young people about what is going on in the world right now" Want to get involved? pic.twitter.com/poiO0W1Li3 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 29, 2020

“I’m so sick and tired of talking about things from my perspective!” he added. “I can’t wait to hear what they’ve got to say, and what we’ve got to say together.”

Yungblud fans are being encouraged to get involved with the podcast, with the artist and the producers asking people who “may be at a turning point in your life” to get in touch with the show.

Applicants who are selected to feature on the podcast will have a conversation with Yungblud recorded via phone and/or video call, and fans can submit their stories here until Thursday (October 1).

An introductory episode to The Yungblud Podcast will be available on BBC Sounds today (September 29), before the series itself begins in October.

Yesterday (September 28) Yungblud announced his ‘Weird Time of Life’ virtual tour in support of his upcoming new album ‘Weird!’.