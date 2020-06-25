Yungblud announces new graphic novel ‘Weird Times at Quarry Banks University’

Yungblud has announced a new graphic novel called Weird Times at Quarry Banks University.

The book will follow on from the Doncaster artist’s first graphic novel, 2019’s The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club, and serves as the second volume in the series. It was co-written by Ryan Sullivan (Turncoat, Void Trip).

“I wanted to start writing comics because I wanted to give my fans a genuine, physical world to fall into like I did,” Yungblud explained.

“[With the book] I wanted to amplify the idea that if you feel like you’re in a place where you don’t feel accepted, then come inside this world because here we love you for exactly who you are and we always will.”

THE TWISTED TALES OF THE RITALIN CLUB PT 2 IS FOOKIN HERE! “weird times at quarrybank university” i can’t wait for you to fall into this world with me again !!! pre order is available right now GO GO GO 🖤https://t.co/IGH0CFRlfB pic.twitter.com/CwBmpl5l91 — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 25, 2020

He added: “With my music and comics I always want to be disruptive, it’s important to me. If the art doesn’t challenge you it’s not gonna change you.”

An official description reads: “Now eighteen, and having graduated from Blackheart’s High School; Yungblud, plus his super-powered friends Harmony, Scout, Zombie Joshua, Em, and Encore are now enrolled as students at Quarry Bank University.

“At first, it seems like university life is all drugs, sex and relationship drama. But when a new foe with a familiar face arrives from the Manga Dimension, the Ritalin Club find themselves caught in a trip that may cost them their very lives!”

The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club is available to pre-order now in both standard and limited deluxe editions. The latter includes an exclusive signed vinyl of the Yungblud’s upcoming new album.

The announcement came as the musician’s YouTube series, The Yungblud Show, made its return to screens this evening.