Yungblud announces short film, ‘Mars’

Yungblud has announced details of his upcoming short film ‘Mars’, sharing the official poster on his social media – see below.

The film is based on Yungblud’s song of the same name, with the artist explaining on Instagram: “This all came from the idea that we could facilitate bringing characters to life by assembling a team of cast and crew that fully represent the communities who’s stories we wanted to tell.

“We set out to bring talented creatives together, some experienced, some whose star was already rising and some who’d never been on a film set before. giving people a platform to tell their stories with truth and integrity means so much to me and i feel that’s what we’ve achieved with this film.”

He continued: “To everyone involved, from the impeccable script, to the delicate direction, forward thinking production and all the incredible cast – truly thank you for taking this project and turning into something really special.

“The love and friendship and warmth i felt being around this beautiful team on set was a hugely powerful experience and i truly feel gives a little glimpse into the lives of young people. u ready to go to mars?”

The film, which stars Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney as lead character Charlie Acaster, is set in the north of England and is described as a “frank and funny short film of teenage self-discovery”.

The Doncaster artist (real name Dominic Harrison) released his self-titled third record last month. Featuring the singles ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today’, ‘Tissues’, ‘Funeral’ and the Willow-assisted ‘Memories’, a four-star review from NME‘s Ali Shutler said the album was “driven by love, sincerity and vulnerability, as Dom Harrison kills his critics with kindness”.

In other news, Yungblud, Madison Beer and Kane Brown are all taking part in a digital festival this weekend in Roblox. Hosted by Walmart and taking place in its Electric Island, the virtual Electric Fest will see appearances from all three artists using motion caption suits for their performances.

Sharing footage of the motion caption process, Yungblud took to Instagram to say: “Look mum, I’m in a video game. My first concert on Roblox. Come to Walmart Land for Electric Fest this Fri, Sat and Sun at 7pm ET each night. It’s gonna be mental.”